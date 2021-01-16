Himachal Pradesh Board Releases Classes 5, 8, 9, 11 Exam Schedule; Direct Link Here

  • Home
HPBOSE Exam 2021 Dates: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the Classes 5, 8, 9 and 11 exams date sheets on the board’s official website -- hpbose.org.

New Delhi:

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the Class 5, Class 8, Class 9 and Class 11 exam schedules for the upcoming 2021 board exams. As per the HPBOSE Class 5 exam dates, Class 5 exams will be held from April 1 to April 8, HPBOSE Class 8 exams between March 20 and April 8. The Class 9 HPBOSE exams, according to the Himachal Pradesh exam dates, are scheduled from March 22 and April 9 and HPBOSE Class 11 exams from March 16 to April 10. The HPBOSE 2021 exams will be held at designated centres across the state following COVID-19 protocols.

The students appearing for the HPBOSE exams can check the detailed Himachal Pradesh board exam date sheets on the official website of the board -- hpbose.org. The date sheet of HPBOSE Classes 5, 8, 9 and 11 includes the subject-wise examination dates, the timings of exams and exam-related information.

HPBOSE Classes 5 Datesheet 2021 -- Direct Link
HPBOSE Classes 8 Datesheet 2021 -- Direct Link
HPBOSE Classes 9 Datesheet 2021 -- Direct Link
HPBOSE Classes 11 Datesheet 2021 -- Direct Link

Soon after the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced the CBSE Boards examination dates during a live session held on December 31, 2020, several state boards including Assam, Himachal Pradesh have declared their upcoming board exam dates. And several others including Delhi have decided to open the schools for offline classes to prepare the students for the upcoming 2021 board exams.

hpbose.org Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)
