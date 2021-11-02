Himachal Pradesh Board, HPBOSE, Releases Classes 9-12 Term 1 Date Sheets

Image credit: Shutterstock HPBOSE term 1 board exam 2022 date sheet released at hpbose.org (representational)

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released Class 9, Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 term 1 board exam time tables. Students can visit hpbose.org and download the board exam date sheets from the examination section of the website. Like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the HPBOSE has also decided to hold 2022 board exams in two terms.

Himachal Pradesh Class 10 term 1 board exams will begin on November 20 with the Hindi paper. The exams will continue till December 3.

Plus two or Class 12 term 1 papers will begin on November 18. On the first day, students will appear for the English paper. The exam will end on December 9.

HP board Class 11 or plus one term 1 exams are scheduled for November 18 to December 9, 2021. On the first day, exams will be conducted for Physics and Hindi.

For Class 9 students, term 1 exams will be held from November 18 to December 3.

Apart from CBSE and HP boards, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will also conduct the 2022 board exams in two terms or semesters.