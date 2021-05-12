Himachal Pradesh Board (HPBOSE) Discusses Promotion Criteria For Class 10 Students

Image credit: Shutterstock HPBOSE 10th result: Board officials today discussed the promotion criteria (representational)

HP board 10th result 2021: Officials of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) today discussed the promotion criteria for Class 10 students. Board exams for these students were cancelled earlier this month in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board had previously conducted one meeting where it discussed the promotion criteria for the Class 10 students.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here.

In the previous meeting, it was suggested that the final results be calculated on the basis of performances in the first term, second term, pre-board and internal assessment exams.

Participants of today’s meeting reiterated that Class 10 students should be promoted on the basis of their past performances, including practical exams. HPBOSE President Dr Suresh Kumar Soni assured the board will consider the suggestions and formulate the criteria to promote Matric students.

The meeting also suggested formulating criteria to promote Himachal Pradesh State Open School (HPSOS) Class 10 students to the next higher class, the board said. Earlier this month, the HP government had postponed Class 12 final exams and cancelled Class 10 final exams, considering the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Educational institutions in the state are also closed and will not reopen at least till the end of May.