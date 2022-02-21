Himachal Pradesh Board (HPBOSE) Announces Scholarships For Class 10, 12 Students; Check Details

Image credit: Shutterstock HPBOSE announces scholarships for Class 10, 12 meritorious students

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will provide scholarships to the meritorious students of Classes 10 and 12 who have appeared in the HPBOSE 2021 exams. Candidates can apply for the scholarship online till March 22, 2022.

The Himachal Pradesh board scholarship will be awarded to 100 students from the Class 12 science group and 100 students from the commerce and arts group. The scholarship will be awarded to 400 meritorious students in Class 10. Students can check the merit list by visiting the official website at hpbose.org.

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Scholarship 2021: How To Apply

To apply for the HPBOSE scholarship, students can get the bill form, acceptance form from the HPBOSE official website, the board said in a release.

Download the scholarship forms online and attest the hard copies of the form from their respective Principals or Head of the institution.

Visit the official website - hpbose.org.

Under the students' corner, click on the 'Scholarship' link.

Upload all the required documents and click on submit.

Send the hard copies through a registered post to the HPBOSE.

Students should note that the merit list of April 2021 is available under the students' corner. After receiving the applications, the board will release the final merit list of selected students in online mode.