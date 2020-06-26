  • Home
  • Education
  • Himachal Pradesh Board To Hold Compartment Exams In August-September

Himachal Pradesh Board To Hold Compartment Exams In August-September

Himachal Pradesh Board will hold compartment exams for matric and plus two students in August-September.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 26, 2020 10:29 am IST

RELATED NEWS

76.07 Per Cent Pass Himachal Board 12th Exam
HP Board 12th Result Today; Board To Award Marks On Pro-Rata Basis In Fifth Subject
HPBOSE Board Exam 2020: Class 12 Geography Exam To Be Held On June 8
Himachal Pradesh Board To Conduct Class 12 Geography Exam Only, Cancels The Rest
Supreme Court Approves CBSE Scheme, Board Exam Result By Mid-July
CBSE’s Revised Draft Notification On Board Exam, Result Expected Today
Himachal Pradesh Board To Hold Compartment Exams In August-September
Himachal Pradesh board will hold compartment exams in August-September
New Delhi:

Himachal Pradesh Board will hold compartment exams for matric and plus two students in August-September. Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will conduct compartment exam only for English paper for matric students. The board will also hold the compartment exam for optional subject, improvement exam, and re-appear for diploma-holders in August-September.

The board is taking applications for the compartment, improvement, and re-appear exam through its official website. The last date to apply for compartment exam is July 21, 2020.

This year due to the coronavirus pandemic, HPBOSE had to delay the paper evaluation process for board exam answer copies. The board also had to postpone plus two exam for Geography and several optional papers. The board later decided to hold exam only for Geography paper and cancelled exam for optional papers.

HPBOSE began paper evaluation process in May and held the exam for plus two geography paper on June 8. Before plus two result declaration, the board clarified that it will award marks in the optional subject on pro-rata basis.

HPBOSE announced class 10 results on June 9 and class 12 results on June 18, 2020.

Total 76.07 per cent students passed in class 12 exam and 68.11 per cent students passed in class 10 exam. Prakash Raj, a student in Science stream, topped HPBOSE 12th exam with 99.40 per cent marks. Tanu Tilak Raj topped class 10 exam with 98.71 per cent marks.


Click here for more Education News
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education HP Board 10th result HP Board Class 12 Result Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE, ICSE Exam Results By Mid-July: Boards Inform Top Court
CBSE, ICSE Exam Results By Mid-July: Boards Inform Top Court
Supreme Court Approves CBSE Scheme, Board Exam Result By Mid-July
Supreme Court Approves CBSE Scheme, Board Exam Result By Mid-July
Lucknow University Students Move High Court Against Varsity’s Plan To Hold Exams Amid Pandemic
Lucknow University Students Move High Court Against Varsity’s Plan To Hold Exams Amid Pandemic
DU's Academic, Executive Council Members Ask VC To Scrap Online Open Book Exams
DU's Academic, Executive Council Members Ask VC To Scrap Online Open Book Exams
CBSE’s Revised Draft Notification On Board Exam, Result Expected Today
CBSE’s Revised Draft Notification On Board Exam, Result Expected Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................