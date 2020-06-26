Himachal Pradesh Board To Hold Compartment Exams In August-September

Himachal Pradesh board will hold compartment exams in August-September

Himachal Pradesh Board will hold compartment exams for matric and plus two students in August-September. Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will conduct compartment exam only for English paper for matric students. The board will also hold the compartment exam for optional subject, improvement exam, and re-appear for diploma-holders in August-September.

The board is taking applications for the compartment, improvement, and re-appear exam through its official website. The last date to apply for compartment exam is July 21, 2020.

This year due to the coronavirus pandemic, HPBOSE had to delay the paper evaluation process for board exam answer copies. The board also had to postpone plus two exam for Geography and several optional papers. The board later decided to hold exam only for Geography paper and cancelled exam for optional papers.

HPBOSE began paper evaluation process in May and held the exam for plus two geography paper on June 8. Before plus two result declaration, the board clarified that it will award marks in the optional subject on pro-rata basis.

HPBOSE announced class 10 results on June 9 and class 12 results on June 18, 2020.

Total 76.07 per cent students passed in class 12 exam and 68.11 per cent students passed in class 10 exam. Prakash Raj, a student in Science stream, topped HPBOSE 12th exam with 99.40 per cent marks. Tanu Tilak Raj topped class 10 exam with 98.71 per cent marks.



