HP Board Result: Himachal Pradesh Board 12th Results 2022 have been announced. Pass percentage is 93.91 percent.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 18, 2022 12:13 pm IST
Himachal Pradesh Board Declares HPBOSE Class 12th Result 2022; Direct Link, Websites
Himachal Pradesh Board 12th Results 2022 direct links are released by hpbose.org
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Class 12 results have been announced today, June 18. The overall pass percentage this year is 93.91 per cent. The HP Class 12 result 2022 is available on the HPBOSE board official websites -- hpbose.org. To access the HP 12th result 2022, the login credentials including admit card numbers and dates of birth will be used.

The Himachal Pradesh board result 2022 has been declared for around one lakh students. The HPBOSE board conducted the HP 12th Class exams from March 22 to April 13. This year, the Himachal Pradesh Board conducted the exams in two terms on the lines of CBSE and CISCE. The HPBOSE term 1 result was announced on February 8. However, there will be no separate announcement for HP 12th result 2022 Term 2.

Himachal Pradesh Board 12th Results 2022 Website

  • hpbose.org

HP Board 12th Results 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the official website -- hpbose.org

  • Click on the designated result link

  • Enter roll number, school code

  • Submit and download the HPBOSE result and take a printout for future reference


