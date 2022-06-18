Image credit: Shutterstock Himachal Pradesh Board 12th Results 2022 direct links are released by hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Class 12 results have been announced today, June 18. The overall pass percentage this year is 93.91 per cent. The HP Class 12 result 2022 is available on the HPBOSE board official websites -- hpbose.org. To access the HP 12th result 2022, the login credentials including admit card numbers and dates of birth will be used.

Latest: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best High Salary Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Browse: Best Colleges in Himachal Pradesh after 12th. Access Now!

The Himachal Pradesh board result 2022 has been declared for around one lakh students. The HPBOSE board conducted the HP 12th Class exams from March 22 to April 13. This year, the Himachal Pradesh Board conducted the exams in two terms on the lines of CBSE and CISCE. The HPBOSE term 1 result was announced on February 8. However, there will be no separate announcement for HP 12th result 2022 Term 2.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Himachal Pradesh Board 12th Results 2022 Website

hpbose.org

HP Board 12th Results 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website -- hpbose.org

Click on the designated result link

Enter roll number, school code

Submit and download the HPBOSE result and take a printout for future reference



