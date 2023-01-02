HP Board 2023 term 1 result out

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results for the term 1 exams today, January 2. The HP Class 10, 12 result 2023 term 1 is available on the HPBOSE board official website -- hpbose.org. To access the HP 10th and HP 12th board result 2023, the login credentials including admit card numbers and dates of birth will be used.

The Himachal Pradesh board result 2023 has been declared for around one lakh students. The HPBOSE board conducted the Class 10 exams term 1 from September 15 to October 1, 2022, while the HPBOSE Class 12 term 1 exams were held between September 15 and October 6, 2022.

Himachal Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Results 2023 Website

hpbose.org

HP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: How To Check