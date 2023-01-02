  • Home
Himachal Pradesh Board Declares HPBOSE 2023 Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results

HPBOSE 2023 Result: To download the HP 10th and HP 12th board result 2023, the login credentials including admit card numbers and dates of birth will be used.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 2, 2023 7:47 pm IST

HP Board 2023 term 1 result out
New Delhi:

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results for the term 1 exams today, January 2. The HP Class 10, 12 result 2023 term 1 is available on the HPBOSE board official website -- hpbose.org. To access the HP 10th and HP 12th board result 2023, the login credentials including admit card numbers and dates of birth will be used.

The Himachal Pradesh board result 2023 has been declared for around one lakh students. The HPBOSE board conducted the Class 10 exams term 1 from September 15 to October 1, 2022, while the HPBOSE Class 12 term 1 exams were held between September 15 and October 6, 2022.

Himachal Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Results 2023 Website

  • hpbose.org

HP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the official website -- hpbose.org

  • Click on the designated result link

  • Enter roll number, school code

  • Submit and download the HPBOSE result and take a printout for future reference

HPBOSE Result
