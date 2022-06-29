  • Home
Himachal Pradesh Board Declares Class 10 Result 2022

HPBOSE 10th Result: The Himachal Pradesh Board has announced the HP Class 10 result 2022 today. A total of 87.5 per cent students cleared the HPBOSE 10th exam successfully

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 29, 2022 11:26 am IST
New Delhi:

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the Class 10 results today, June 29. The overall pass percentage this year was 87.5 per cent. The HP Class 10 result 2022 is available on the HPBOSE board official website -- hpbose.org. To access the HP 10th result 2022, the login credentials including admit card numbers and dates of birth will be used. HPBOSE Result 2022 Class 10 LIVE

The Himachal Pradesh board result 2022 for Class 10 has been declared for around one lakh students. The HPBOSE board conducted the HP 10th Class exams from March 26 to April 13. This year, the Himachal Pradesh Board conducted the exams in two terms on the lines of CBSE and CISCE. The HPBOSE term 1 result was announced on February 10. However, there will be no separate announcement for HP 10th result 2022 Term 2. The overall HP 10th results will be announced today.

Last year the HPBOSE Class 10 result was declared on July 5. The overall pass percentage was 99.7 per cent. HPBOSE 10th results last year was declared without exams. Scheduled for April, Matric exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemicand the results have been prepared using an alternative method of assessment developed by the board.

