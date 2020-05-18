Himachal Pradesh Board To Conduct Class 12 Geography Exam Only, Cancels The Rest

Image credit: Shutterstock Only Geography exams for HP Board Class 12

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, or HPBOSE, will conduct the Class 12 examination for the subject of Geography only. The exams for the remaining subjects including Computer Science, Physical Science and Yoga are cancelled and marks in these subjects will be awarded on the basis of the scores obtained in compulsory papers.

As per a statement issued by the board, “The cancellation of the subjects are due to the large number of candidates appearing for those subjects”. Gathering of a large number of candidates is a problem because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Social distancing helps control the spread of COVID-19.

HPBOSE has decided to conduct the exam for Geography only as the number of students for this subject are less in comparison to the other subjects. There are a total of 4,335 examinees for Geography.

HP Board will announce the new exam date for Geography soon.

HPBOSE Evaluation

The statement further stated that schools had been asked to confirm the locations of the students who will be given the option of appearing in the examination at any centre as per their conveniences.

Earlier, the board has postponed the Class 12 exams scheduled from March 23 to March 26 due to the lockdown enforced to fight COVID-19. The postponed exams include subjects like Geography, Computer Science, Financial Literacy, Yoga and Physical Science.

The evaluation of answer sheets, the statement added, for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations has already started. The results of Class 10 are expected by mid-June and of Class 12 by June-end.