  • Home
  • Education
  • Himachal Pradesh Board To Conduct Class 12 Geography Exam Only, Cancels The Rest

Himachal Pradesh Board To Conduct Class 12 Geography Exam Only, Cancels The Rest

HPBOSE will award marks for vocational courses on the basis of marks obtained in compulsory subjects.

Education | Edited by Team Careers360 | Updated: May 18, 2020 12:11 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

MHT CET 2020: Candidates To Update Their HSC Board Details, Pay Fee And Submit Application Form By May 23
ISC 2021 Class 12 Exam To Include ‘Project Work’ In English And Mathematics: CISCE
ICSI Starts Free Online Crash Course For June Exam
Bihar Board Class 10th Result Soon: Important Points For Students
GSEB Result 2020: Gujarat Girl Fights Abject Poverty To Score 98.86% In Class 12 Exams
BSEB Matric Result 2020: Bihar Board 10th Results Soon. Details Here
Himachal Pradesh Board To Conduct Class 12 Geography Exam Only, Cancels The Rest
Only Geography exams for HP Board Class 12
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, or HPBOSE, will conduct the Class 12 examination for the subject of Geography only. The exams for the remaining subjects including Computer Science, Physical Science and Yoga are cancelled and marks in these subjects will be awarded on the basis of the scores obtained in compulsory papers.

As per a statement issued by the board, “The cancellation of the subjects are due to the large number of candidates appearing for those subjects”. Gathering of a large number of candidates is a problem because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Social distancing helps control the spread of COVID-19.

HPBOSE has decided to conduct the exam for Geography only as the number of students for this subject are less in comparison to the other subjects. There are a total of 4,335 examinees for Geography.

HP Board will announce the new exam date for Geography soon.

HPBOSE Evaluation

The statement further stated that schools had been asked to confirm the locations of the students who will be given the option of appearing in the examination at any centre as per their conveniences.

Earlier, the board has postponed the Class 12 exams scheduled from March 23 to March 26 due to the lockdown enforced to fight COVID-19. The postponed exams include subjects like Geography, Computer Science, Financial Literacy, Yoga and Physical Science.

The evaluation of answer sheets, the statement added, for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations has already started. The results of Class 10 are expected by mid-June and of Class 12 by June-end.

Click here for more Education News
HPBOSE COVID-19 Impact Class 12 exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MHT CET 2020: Candidates To Update Their HSC Board Details, Pay Fee And Submit Application Form By May 23
MHT CET 2020: Candidates To Update Their HSC Board Details, Pay Fee And Submit Application Form By May 23
Sociology Department Asks DU To Revoke Online Exams, Suggests Awarding ‘Estimate Marks’
Sociology Department Asks DU To Revoke Online Exams, Suggests Awarding ‘Estimate Marks’
COVID-19 Lockdown 4: IP University Revises Academic Calendar, Examination Dates, Summer Vacation And Mode Of E
COVID-19 Lockdown 4: IP University Revises Academic Calendar, Examination Dates, Summer Vacation And Mode Of E
Citing UGC regulations, AICTE Requests Universities To Allow 20% Credit Transfer From SWAYAM Platform
Citing UGC regulations, AICTE Requests Universities To Allow 20% Credit Transfer From SWAYAM Platform
ISC 2021 Class 12 Exam To Include ‘Project Work’ In English And Mathematics: CISCE
ISC 2021 Class 12 Exam To Include ‘Project Work’ In English And Mathematics: CISCE
.......................... Advertisement ..........................