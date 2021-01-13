Himachal Pradesh Board 2021 Class 10, 12 Exam Dates Announced; Exam From May 4

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) Classes 10 and 12 examinations will be held from May 4, 2021. As per the HPBOSE 2021 exam dates, the Himachal Pradesh board will conduct the Class 10 board exams from May 5 to May 20 and the HPBOSE Class 12 exams between May 4 and May 29. The HPBOSE 2021 exams will be held at designated centres across the state following COVID-19 protocols.

The students appearing for the HPBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams can check the detailed Himachal Pradesh date sheets on the official website of the board -- www.hpbose.org. The date sheet of HPBOSE Class 10 and HPBOSE Class 12 includes the subject-wise examination dates, the timings of exams and exam-related information.

HPBOSE Class 10 Datesheet 2021 -- Direct Link

HPBOSE Class 12 Datesheet 2021 -- Direct Link

To Download HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet

Browse the official website hpbose.org.

On the home page, click on the datesheet section under examination tab

Now click on the ‘Proposed Date Sheet Plus Two (Regular/SOS) March 2021 for HPBOSE Class 12 board exam date sheet and ‘Proposed Date Sheet Matric (Regular/SOS) March 2021’ for HPBOSE Class 10 board exam datesheet

From the next window, check and download the HPBOSE 2021 date sheet

Soon after the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced the CBSE Boards examination dates during a live session held on December 31, 2020, several state boards including Assam have declared their upcoming board exam dates.

As per the CBSE 2021 board exam dates, the CBSE Classes 10 and 12 board exams will be held between May 4, 2021, and June 10, 2021. The practical examinations will begin from March 1, 2021.



