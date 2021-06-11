  • Home
  • Education
  • Himachal Pradesh Announces Opening Dates For Medical, Nursing, Pharmacy Classes

Himachal Pradesh Announces Opening Dates For Medical, Nursing, Pharmacy Classes

All the medical colleges, ayurvedic colleges and dental colleges will re-open from June 23 and pharmacy and nursing schools from June 28, an official statement said.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 11, 2021 6:48 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IP University Admission: Application Form Released; Apply By July 15
IGNOU Admission 2021: July Cycle Registration Begins
IIT Roorkee Academic Awarded For Design, Development Of Blast-Resistant Helmet
DUTA Seeks Setting Up Of Oxygen Plant To Prepare For Possible Third Covid Wave
Group Of Students Broke Into Central Library, Clashed With Staff; FIR Registered: JNU
Visva-Bharati University Pre-Degree Exams To Be Held Online From July 5
Himachal Pradesh Announces Opening Dates For Medical, Nursing, Pharmacy Classes
Himachal has announced the opening dates for medical, nursing, pharmacy colleges
New Delhi:

Himachal Pradesh has announced the opening dates for the medical, ayurvedic, dental, nursing and pharmacy colleges. In a recent meeting of the Himachal Cabinet, it has been announced that Section 144 has been lifted and now the colleges including medical and pharmacy will resume for classes. All the medical colleges, ayurvedic colleges and dental colleges will re-open from June 23 and pharmacy and nursing schools from June 28, an official statement said.

The official statement issued in this regard said: “Section 144 has been lifted and no requirement of RTPCR tests for entering in the state.” However, corona curfew will continue from 5 pm to 5 am."

As timings of opening and closure of shops are concerned, the Cabinet said that the shops will open at 9 am and continue till 5 pm from June 14, adding that Saturdays and Sundays will remain closed. Offices, the Cabinet decided, will function with 50 percent of staff from June 14.

As of June 11, 15 more people died due to Covid in Himachal Pradesh, taking the fatality count to 3,358, while 533 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 1,97,438.

Considering the ongoing Covid situation, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur had earlier announced that all educational institutions in the state would remain closed till further notice.

Click here for more Education News
Himachal Pradesh CM Himachal University
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IP University Admission: Application Form Released; Apply By July 15
IP University Admission: Application Form Released; Apply By July 15
CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2021: Five Points On Result Date, Marking Scheme
CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2021: Five Points On Result Date, Marking Scheme
BSEH 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board Declares Class 10 Result
Live | BSEH 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board Declares Class 10 Result
GATE COAP 2021: Round 3 Seat Allotment Offers Released, Confirm By June 13
GATE COAP 2021: Round 3 Seat Allotment Offers Released, Confirm By June 13
IGNOU Admission 2021: July Cycle Registration Begins
IGNOU Admission 2021: July Cycle Registration Begins
.......................... Advertisement ..........................