Himachal has announced the opening dates for medical, nursing, pharmacy colleges

Himachal Pradesh has announced the opening dates for the medical, ayurvedic, dental, nursing and pharmacy colleges. In a recent meeting of the Himachal Cabinet, it has been announced that Section 144 has been lifted and now the colleges including medical and pharmacy will resume for classes. All the medical colleges, ayurvedic colleges and dental colleges will re-open from June 23 and pharmacy and nursing schools from June 28, an official statement said.

All the medical colleges, ayurvedic colleges and dental colleges would remain open from 23rd June. Pharmacy and nursing schools to open from 28th June. — IPR, Himachal (@dprhp) June 11, 2021

The official statement issued in this regard said: “Section 144 has been lifted and no requirement of RTPCR tests for entering in the state.” However, corona curfew will continue from 5 pm to 5 am."

As timings of opening and closure of shops are concerned, the Cabinet said that the shops will open at 9 am and continue till 5 pm from June 14, adding that Saturdays and Sundays will remain closed. Offices, the Cabinet decided, will function with 50 percent of staff from June 14.

As of June 11, 15 more people died due to Covid in Himachal Pradesh, taking the fatality count to 3,358, while 533 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 1,97,438.

Considering the ongoing Covid situation, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur had earlier announced that all educational institutions in the state would remain closed till further notice.