Himachal Pradesh Announces Classes 10, 12 Board Exams Dates

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education Board (HPBOSE) has announced the dates for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations on its official website hpbose.org. The Class 10 board exams will be conducted in the morning shift from 8:45 am to 12:00 pm and Class 12 board exams will be in the evening shift from 1:45 pm to 5:00 pm. The Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will begin from April 13 in the pen-and-paper format at the designated examination centres.

Class 12 exams with English paper and the Class 10 exams will begin with Hindi paper.

Himachal Pradesh Class 12 board exams

Class 12 board papers will be held separately for the Science, Commerce and Arts streams.

Science papers will begin with Chemistry on April 16, Mathematics on April 22, Biology on May 3, and Physics on May 5.

Commerce papers will begin with Economics on April 24, Accountancy on May 3, Business Studies paper on May 10, and Financial Literacy on May 4.

Arts papers will begin with Philosophy on April 4, Psychology on April 23, Sociology on April 24, Political Science on April 27 and History on March 5,

The Computer Science and Physical Education papers will be on May 7.

Himachal Pradesh Class 10 board exams

The major Class 10 board papers have been scheduled as follow

Hindi paper will be on April 13, Maths paper on April 16, Science and Technology paper on April 19, English paper on April 22, Social Science on April 26 and the vocational papers will be on April 28.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education Board had reduced the board exams syllabus for all the classes owing to the lack of offline classes for the students and incomplete syllabus. The exam centres have also been designated in a way to avoid overcrowding inside the exam halls.

Exam-day instructions for theory exams

The candidates will have to mention the series number on Class 12 English, Hindi, Political Science, Maths, Economics, Biology, Accountancy, Business studies, and Sanskrit papers

Candidates must the mention the correct question paper number against their responses in the answer sheet

Question paper and answer sheets will be distributed 15 minutes before the exam time.

The candidates will not be allowed to wear smart watches, carry calculators or other electronic gadgets inside the exam hall

Himachal Pradesh board practical exams

The practical examinations will be conducted in the in-person mode before the theory papers. The Class 10 board practical exams will be from March 26 to April 8, 2021 and Class 12 board practical exams will be from March 24 to April 8.

HPBOSE officials also clarified that the schools will have to conduct the practical exams on their own within the given time and it will not be releasing the questions papers for the practical papers.

Exam-day instructions for practical exams

The HPBOSE also released a list of exam-day instructions that have to be followed by the Class 10 and Class 12 students appearing for the practical exams.