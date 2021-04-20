  • Home
Himachal Pradesh Government Extends Closure Of Educational Institutes Till May 1

COVID-19: All educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed till May 1 due to the recent spike in covid cases.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 20, 2021 8:15 am IST | Source: PTI

Himachal Pradesh has extended the closure of all educational institutes till May 1
Shimla:

Keeping in view the coronavirus spread, the Himachal Pradesh Government on Monday extended the closure of all educational institutes till May 1, according to a statement. Earlier, the state government had ordered the closure of the educational institutes till April 21.

Presiding over a meeting to review the coronavirus situation, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur issued the fresh orders. The faculty at schools, colleges and universities are not required to come on their duty, the Chief Minister said. The state Cabinet will meet on April 22 to take more decisions to contain the spread of coronavirus, he added.

Mr Thakur directed officials to enhance the bed capacity in hospitals. He said steps will be taken to ensure proper availability of oxygen and the medical staff in the state. The Chief Minister said the bed capacity will be enhanced at the Nerchowk medical college, IGMC-Shimla, Zonal Hospital, Dharamshala, Tanda Medical College and and other hospitals. He said health workers will be posted in appropriate number for care of coronavirus patients.

Mr Thakur said special emphasis is being laid on providing better health care and other facilities to the patients under home isolation. The vaccination drive has been speeded up and so far, 11.46 lakh people have been given the first dose, he said.

