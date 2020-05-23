Himachal Board Introduces 15 New Vocational Subjects This Year

Himachal board has introduced new vocational subjects

Himachal Pradesh Board is introducing 15 new vocational subjects from this year. The new vocational subjects will be introduced in two year pattern for class 9th and 10th and for class 11th and 12th under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF). The new vocational subjects would be introduced for class 9th and 11th students from the current academic session 2020-21.

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has also released the list of sectors (job role wise) for vocational education schools.

Job roles introduced for class 9 and class 10 include Paddy Farmer, Automotive Service Technician, Home Health Aide, Domestic Data Entry Operator, Sewing Machine Operator, Assistant Beauty Therapist etc.

Job roles for class 11 and class 12 include Floriculturist (Open Cultivation), General Duty Assistant, Junior Software Developer, Texturing Artist, Business Correspondent and Business Facilitator, Beauty Therapist etc.

The syllabus for these subjects will be prepared by Pt. Sunder Lal Sharma Central Institute of Vocational Education (PSSCIVE), Bhopal. The board shall release the curriculum for the new subjects soon.

Meanwhile, the board has begun evaluation of board exam answer sheets from home. The board has also decided to conduct exam only for class 12 geography paper and has cancelled all other papers. The Board has also declared summer vacation for schools till May 31.