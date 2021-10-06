Himachal Board To Conduct Board Exams In Two Terms

HP BOSE will conduct Class 9 to 12 examination in two terms

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HP BOSE) will conduct Class 9 to 12 examinations in two terms, Term 1 and Term 2. Board President Dr Suresh Kumar Soni will hold a press conference tomorrow, October 7 to explain course division, evaluation and other subjects in Term-1 and Term-2 examinations.

The press conference will be conducted in the HPBOSE office at 11:30 am. The board has decided to conduct examination termwise as envisaged in the National Education Policy 2020.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is also conducting its board examination in a termwise arrangement. CBSE Term 1 exam will be conducted between November and December 2021 and the Term 2 exam will be held between March and April 2022. The board has also released the Class 10 Term 1 sample papers along with the marking schemes.

The Class 10 Social Science Term 1 sample papers cover the chapters and units that are covered in the term 1 syllabus. CBSE has also released the evaluation scheme as per the revised exam pattern.

Alongside, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has also introduced the Class 10 and Class 12 students in two terms. PSEB Term 1 examinations are to be held in November-December 2022 for the main subjects only, and Punjab board Term 2 exams will be held in February-March 2022.