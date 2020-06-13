Himachal Board To Award Average Marks To Plus Two Students In Optional Paper

Himachal Board will award average marks in the optional paper to 12th students

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will not hold examination for the remaining option subjects for plus two students. HP Board has decided to award average marks in the fifth and optional subject. The board had announced earlier that for 12th students it will conduct exam only for Geography paper and had cancelled the exam for rest of the optional subjects.

HP Board released a notice on June 12 stating that it will award average mark in the optional paper (fifth paper) to students based on the marks scored in the rest four subjects.

Students would be awarded marks based on one of the four subjects, for which exams were conducted by the board, in which the student has secured maximum marks. However, marks in internal assessment and practical exam will be same as awarded by respective schools in the optional subjects.

Himachal Board, earlier, had also released notice about providing grace marks to plus two students in Biology, Business Study, Accountancy, and Chemistry.

The board shall release HP Board plus two result soon. The board had begun evaluation of answer copies in May and recently released board exam result for class 10 students.

HPBOSE 10th result was announced on June 9, 2020. Tanu Tilak Raj from Ishan Public Senior Secondary School in Kangra district topped the exam with 98.71 per cent marks.