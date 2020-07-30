Highly Regulated And Poorly Funded: Manish Sisodia On NEP 2020

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia, on July 30, said that the New Education Policy, or NEP 2020, is a progressive and forward-looking document that addresses the flaws of the current education system. However, according to Mr Sidodia, NEP 2020 is also a highly regulated and poorly funded policy which is not free from the old approach to education.

“The basic principles of NEP 2020 are good but the document does not talk about the means to implement the policy in order to meet the future needs and demands of education,” the minister said.

Mr Sisodia said that the NEP 2020 is either “silent or distracted” about the means that are required to meet the educational needs it aims to achieve.

On Renaming MHRD As MoE

Commenting on the recent decision to rename the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) as the Ministry of Education (MoE), the Delhi Education Minister said that it is not the responsibility of MHRD to provide education.

“However, mere changing the name of the ministry is not enough. The whole structure of the ministry must be changed,” Mr Sisodia said.

On Early Childhood Education

The NEP 2020 aims to make early childhood education a part of formal education with community engagement.

“Countries across the world have found that students of the age group 3-6 who get quality education perform better intellectually and financially,” Mr Sisodia said while discussing the NEP 2020 that aims to abolish the current 10+2 school education structure and introduce a new 5+3+3+4 system.

The minister also welcomed the decision to provide foundation years’ education in the mother tongue.

Sisodia’s Criticism Of NEP 2020

With the New Education Policy, the government plans to spend 6% of India’s Gross Domestic Product, or GDP. NEP 2020, which according to the Delhi Education minister, is a “highly regulated and poorly funded policy”, that does not talk about sources for funding.

“If the government is serious about spending 6% of GDP on education, it should make a law and make it mandatory,” Mr Sisodia said.

Commenting on the plan to make four Year B.Ed. degree the minimum qualification for teaching, Mr Sisodia said that it is a welcoming step. However, the minister also questioned about the training of existing 80 lakh teachers.

Mr Sisodia suggested that the existing 80 lakh teachers in India should receive national and international training for successful implementation of NEP 2020