Higher Educational Institutions In Uttarakhand Begin Early Summer Vacation

All higher education institutions in Uttarakhand were closed on Friday for the summer vacation till June 12, in a move aimed at breaking the transmission chain of COVID-19.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 8, 2021 8:50 am IST | Source: PTI

Dehradun:

All higher education institutions in Uttarakhand were closed on Friday for the summer vacation till June 12, in a move aimed at breaking the transmission chain of COVID-19. In view of the growing cases of COVID-19, summer vacation has been declared in all government and private colleges, universities and institutions affiliated with them in the state from May 7-June 12, Uttarakhand Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said in a statement here.

The order to this effect has already been issued, he said.

The decision to close the higher education institutions for the summer vacation will help in controlling the spread of the virus which has infected many college and university employees besides claiming the lives of many teachers and principals, he said.

Director Higher Education had also moved a proposal for declaring summer vacation in colleges and universities.

University teachers and employees associations were also in favour of the move, the minister said.

By an order issued on May 3, higher education institutions in the state were closed till further orders but asked to continue online mode of teaching.

Uttarakhand on Thursday witnessed a record daily rise of 8,517 COVID-19 cases that took the infection tally to 2,20,351 while 151 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,293.

