The decision to reopen the higher educational institutions on December 15 was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 9, 2020 9:10 pm IST | Source: PTI

Higher Education Institutions In Uttarakhand To Open From December 15
Dehradun:

Higher education institutions in Uttarakhand, which have been closed since the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed in March this year, will open from December 15, official sources said on Wednesday. The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat here on Wednesday, they said.

A committee chaired by the chief secretary had already submitted its report to the Uttarakhand Government on opening institutions of higher education in the state which got the Cabinet's nod. The cabinet cleared 27 out of a total of 29 proposals put before it on Wednesday, the sources said.

A presentation was also given at the cabinet meeting on how to carry out the COVID-19 vaccination exercise. 20 per cent of the state's total population will be vaccinated in the first phase of the exercise, including people above 55 years of age and frontline workers who are more at risk of contracting the infection.

Uttarakhand
