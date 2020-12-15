Image credit: Shutterstock Higher Education Institutes In Uttarakhand To Reopen Today

Higher education institutions in Uttarakhand, which have been closed since March following the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, will reopen today, December 15.

The decision to reopen higher education institutions was taken on December 9, at a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

The cabinet approved a report on reopening of institutions submitted by a committee chaired by the chief secretary.

Uttarakhand Education Department Chief Secretary Om Prakash later released a list of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for reopening of educational institutions.

As reported by ANI, students will have to undergo the RT-PCR test and carry the report along with them on the first day of classes.

Students will also have to bring written consent from their parents to attend classes.

The colleges will resume at a 50% capacity and students pursuing courses with practical examinations will be given a preference. The theory classes will continue online. The SOPs also suggest using virtual labs for online practical classes.

IT also advised institutes to conduct class in different shifts and smaller batches to maintain social distancing.