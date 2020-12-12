  • Home
  • Education
  • No More UGC, AICTE; Higher Education Commission To Be Set Up In 2021: Official

No More UGC, AICTE; Higher Education Commission To Be Set Up In 2021: Official

The Higher Education Commission of India, which envisages replacing autonomous bodies like the University Grants Commission (UGC) and AICTE, will be set up next academic session, a top government official said on Friday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 12, 2020 9:14 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

AICTE: Select Universities To Take ‘Carbon Neutrality Pledge’ On December 12
SFI Urges Bengal Government To Resume Classes In Colleges, Universities
55,000 School Students To Recite 19 Verses From Bhagavad Gita At International Gita Mahotsav
Government To Decide On Reopening Schools, Not Education Departments: Odisha Chief Minister
Live Updates: No Plan To Cancel NEET 2021, Considering Multiple Attempts For JEE Main; Says Education Minister
JEE Main, NEET, CBSE Exam: 10 Points From Education Minister’s Webinar
No More UGC, AICTE; Higher Education Commission To Be Set Up In 2021: Official
No More UGC, AICTE; Higher Education Commission To Be Set Up In 2021: Official
New Delhi:

The Higher Education Commission of India, which envisages replacing autonomous bodies like the University Grants Commission (UGC) and AICTE, will be set up next academic session, a top government official said on Friday.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recommended setting up of the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) as a single overarching umbrella body for higher education, excluding medical and legal education.

"You will see some of the major changes in 2021 itself. If I could list out, for example, the common admission test for entrance to all central universities that is coming in 2021, the Academic Bank of Credit through which one can transfer credits from one university to another, that is also 2021," Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare said at a virtual conference organised by FICCI.

Talking about regulatory changes planned for the next year, he said bodies like UGC, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) will get merged.

"And in the next academic session, we will be having one single Higher Education Commission of India," he said. To promote research in the country, the National Education Policy talks about the National Research Fund, he noted.

"All universities, be it private, state or Central, they can have competitive funding. It's like the National Science Foundation of the USA. Some addition that we have added, social science also will be the part of the National Research Fund," he said.

Click here for more Education News
AICTE University Grants Commission (UGC)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
GATE 2021 Schedule Released At Gate.iitb.ac.in; Here's Paper-Wise Direct Link
GATE 2021 Schedule Released At Gate.iitb.ac.in; Here's Paper-Wise Direct Link
IMA Mizoram Chapter Opposes CCIM Notification On Surgery Nod For Ayurveda
IMA Mizoram Chapter Opposes CCIM Notification On Surgery Nod For Ayurveda
DU NCWEB 6th Cut-Off List Out At Du.ac.in; Admission To Begin Tomorrow
DU NCWEB 6th Cut-Off List Out At Du.ac.in; Admission To Begin Tomorrow
Two RUHS Pharmacy Entrance Exams 2020 Postponed
Two RUHS Pharmacy Entrance Exams 2020 Postponed
Registration For MHT CET Law Counselling Begins; Know Steps, Documents Required
Registration For MHT CET Law Counselling Begins; Know Steps, Documents Required
.......................... Advertisement ..........................