Higher Education Budget For Next Financial Year At Rs 40,828 Cr; 6.46% More Than 2021-22

Image credit: Shutterstock Centre allocates Rs 40,828 crore to Higher Education Department for the next financial year

Union Budget 2022-23: The centre has allocated Rs 40,828 crore to the Education Ministry’s Higher Education Department for the next financial year, which is an increase of 6.6 per cent over the current financial year.

In FY 2021-22, the budget for the Higher education department was Rs 38,350.65 crore and it further dropped to Rs 36,031.57 in the revised estimates.

School education outlay for 2022-23 is at Rs 63,449.37 crore, nearly Rs 9,000 crore more than 2021-22.

Overall, the Education department has been allocated Rs 1,04,277.72 crore (Rs 1.04 lakh crore).

Allocations for central universities, Indian Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other centrally-funded institutions have increased significantly. University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) budgets have been increased.

Budget for the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), a centrally funded scheme that supports state-run higher education institutions, has been reduced to Rs 2,042.95 for the forthcoming fiscal year, compared to Rs 3,000 allocated for the current year. However, as per the revised estimates of 2021-22, RUSA has got only Rs 793.26 crore.

Another project that saw a major budget cut is the Higher Education Funding Agency (HEFA). For the next financial year, it will get Rs 1 Lakh.

In 2021-22, HEFA was allocated Rs 1 crore but the revised estimates show it got only Rs 1 lakh.

The agency was formed five years ago with an aim to grant infrastructure loans to institutions. It’s budget was cut by 99 percent last year, from Rs 2,000 in the previous fiscal to just Rs 1 crore.

Here are the budget allocations for some major schemes, projects, bodies and institutions:

Higher Education Budget: 2022-23 Vs 2021-22

Schemes, Projects, Bodies, Institutes Budget allocation in FY 2022-23 (In Rs, Crore) Budget allocation in FY 2021-22 (In Rs, Crore) Establishment Expenditure of the Centre 273.38 247.44 World Class Institutions (Institutions of Eminence) 1,700 1,710 Student Financial Aid (Scholarships, fellowships, etc) 2,077.85 2,482.32 Digital India-e-learning 421.01 645.61 Research and Innovation 218.66 237.40 University Grants Commission (UGC) 4,900.91 4,693.20 All India Council for Technical Education(AICTE) 420 416 Grants to Central Universities 9,420 7,643.26 Deemed Universities promoted by Central Government 393.25 351.00 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) 8,195 7,536.02 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) 653.92 476 National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and IIEST 4,364 3,935 Indian Institutes of Science, Education and Research (IISER) 1,379.53 946 Indian Institute of Science (IISc) 727.25 621.65 Indian Institutes of Information Technology(IIITs) 542.52 393.35 Rashtriya Uchhatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) 2042.95 3,000

Total for 2022-23:Rs 40,828.35 crore

Total for 2021-22: Rs 38,350.65 crore

(Note: This table only includes the major budget allocations and does not sum up to the total allocation)