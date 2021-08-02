  • Home
High, Inter Schools In Uttar Pradesh To Resume Classes From August 16 With 50 Per Cent Attendance

Apart from this, instructions have also been issued for commencement of classes in higher educational institutes from September 1, the UP government said in a statement.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 2, 2021 4:51 pm IST | Source: PTI

Schools in Uttar Pradesh to resume from August 16
Lucknow:

High and intermediate schools in Uttar Pradesh will resume classes from August 16, but with 50 per cent attendance, according to an order issued by the state government on Monday.

"Students of high school and inter classes will participate in the 75th Independence Day celebrations on August 15. And on August 16, teaching will commence in the schools with half capacity, while adhering to the COVID-19 protocol," Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal told PTI.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Uttar Pradesh Schools School Opening
