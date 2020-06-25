  • Home
  • Education
  • High Court Turns Down Plea For Waiving School And College Fees

High Court Turns Down Plea For Waiving School And College Fees

A two-judge bench of justices Sunita Agrawal and S D Singh of Allahabad dismissed the plea by local resident Ashutosh Kumar Pandey, terming his petition as “wholly misconceived”.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 25, 2020 9:52 pm IST | Source: Press Trust of India

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University SOL Admit Card 2020 Released, Download SOL Hall Tickets at Sol.du.ac.in
IIT Hyderabad Startup Ties With Japanese Company To Manufacture Smart Home Products
IIT Bombay To Hold Online Classes From Next Semester
IIT Madras, German Researchers Collaborate To Develop New Green Energy Materials
GU Exam 2020: Gauhati University Releases Exam Notice For BA, BSc, BCom Even Semesters
IIT Guwahati, Shri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Develop Device For Detection Of Diabetic Retinopathy
High Court Turns Down Plea For Waiving School And College Fees
High Court Turns Down Plea For Waiving School And College Fees
Allahabad:

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking a complete waiver on school and college fees for the period they have been closed or will remain so due the COVID-19 pandemic. A two-judge bench of justices Sunita Agrawal and S D Singh dismissed the plea by local resident Ashutosh Kumar Pandey, terming his petition as “wholly misconceived”.

“We record at the outset that the submission of the petitioner that the schools are observing holidays during COVID-19 epidemic is absolutely false/wrong,” said the bench, dismissing the plea.

"Most of the schools and colleges are taking up on-line classes for students and teachers are taking either live classes or sending videos to the students. Students are even being given homework and the same is being checked by the teachers," the court observed.

"Moreover, in any case, the pleadings made in the writ petition are insufficient to invoke the extra-ordinary jurisdiction of the high court in the nature of public interest litigation," the bench added.

Click here for more Education News
School fees Allahabad High Court
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE And ICSE Exams Cancelled, Students Left With Unanswered Questions
CBSE And ICSE Exams Cancelled, Students Left With Unanswered Questions
Delhi University SOL Admit Card 2020 Released, Download SOL Hall Tickets at Sol.du.ac.in
Delhi University SOL Admit Card 2020 Released, Download SOL Hall Tickets at Sol.du.ac.in
Preparing For JEE And NEET: 5 Online Options
Preparing For JEE And NEET: 5 Online Options
CBSE, ICSE Exams Cancelled: 10 Points
CBSE, ICSE Exams Cancelled: 10 Points
IIT Hyderabad Startup Ties With Japanese Company To Manufacture Smart Home Products
IIT Hyderabad Startup Ties With Japanese Company To Manufacture Smart Home Products
.......................... Advertisement ..........................