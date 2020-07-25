High Court To Panjab University: Consider Passing Students On The Basis Of Last Semester Performance

High Court asks Panjab University To Consider Passing Students On The Basis Of Last Semester Performance

Taking into consideration the worsening situation due to corona pandemic, The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday asked Panjab University to consider the feasibility of passing the students on the basis of their score in the previous semesters. The court also ordered an interim stay on the final examinations to be conducted in the month of July, 2020 by Panjab University.

HC passed the order after the petitioner students, who were seeking the quashing of orders and notifications whereby final-year students were directed to appear for their end-semester examinations, told the court that the Maharashtra government and the Central University of Tamil Nadu have decided to pass students on the basis of their performance in previous semesters.

The notification was issued between May 26 and June 19 by the Panjab University.

The direction by Justice Ritu Bahri came on a petition filed against Panjab University and other respondents by Yatin Mehta and other petitioners through counsel Harlove Singh Rajput.

During the hearing, Justice Ritu Bahri said that the varsity could consider the issue of conducting final year examination, keeping in view the decisions taken by other universities throughout the country.

Referring to a petition, as argued by the petitioners, Justice Bahri observed some of the students would have to travel from far-off places like Leh and Ladakh to appear in examinations for the final semester.

The petitioners also referred to the judgement passed by Delhi High Court that there is no compulsion on Delhi University to conduct final year examination.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, most of the students have travelled back to their home towns. The crisis situation has further made it impossible for them to return without risking their health.

The high court deferred the hearing till August 13. The court also stated that the interim order as passed on July 15 would continue. Previously, on July 15, the high court had restrained Panjab University from holding exams in July.

On July 18, the decision was taken by the university to promote all students except outgoing batches.

More than 200 colleges are affiliated to Punjab University. A huge number of students from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab and a few students from far-off places such as north-eastern states attend these colleges.