  • Home
  • Education
  • High Court Issues Show-Cause Notice To Delhi School For Disallowing Students From Online Classes Over Fee

High Court Issues Show-Cause Notice To Delhi School For Disallowing Students From Online Classes Over Fee

The Delhi High Court has issued a show-cause notice to the principal and chairman of a private school in the national capital for disallowing two students from taking online classes over non-payment of fee.

Education | ANI | Updated: Aug 1, 2020 4:24 pm IST | Source: ANI

RELATED NEWS

Punjab Government Allows Provisional Admission Of Open School Students In Class 11
Telangana Inter Second Year Supplementary Result Released
Tripura Board Class 12 Result Declared, 80.80 Per Cent Pass
Tamil Nadu Plus One Result 2020 Declared; 96.04 Per Cent Pass
Tamil Nadu Class 11th Result Today: What’s Next?
Conditional CBSE Affiliation to KVs, JNVs, Government Schools This Year Due To COVID-19
High Court Issues Show-Cause Notice To Delhi School For Disallowing Students From Online Classes Over Fee
HC has issued show-cause notice to Delhi school for disallowing students from online classes over fee
New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court has issued a show-cause notice to the principal and chairman of a private school in the national capital for disallowing two students from taking online classes over non-payment of fee.

A single-judge bench of Justice Pratibha M Singh, while hearing a contempt petition filed by the father of two students of the school on Friday, issued a show-cause notice and directed the principal and the chairperson to join the hearing through video conferencing on August 7.

The bench, after hearing the detail submission of the petitioner's counsels, also asked why contempt action be not initiated against the school for not complying with the court's order.

The father of the two students, in his contempt plea, said that he was not even permitted to deposit the fee online as the petitioner's access to the portal of the school had been blocked due to non-payment of fee from April 2020 till June 2020.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that in fact the examinations have also commenced and petitioner are also being deprived of taking the said examinations. The High Court opined that the school ought to have immediately complied with the order.

Notably, the Delhi High Court had in its earlier order directed the school to the petitioner access to the school portal immediately so that the students can attend online classes.

"The petitioner shall deposit the fee in the school within one week. During this entire period, access to online classes shall not be stopped to the petitioner. The petitioner shall be permitted to participate in all the activities of the school which are being conducted through virtual/online classes without any hindrance whatsoever," the earlier order had said.

The court had also noted that "the careers of children is paramount" and directed that the school shall intimate the petitioner as to how much fee is payable up to date within a period of one week.

Click here for more Education News
Delhi High Court Delhi School Fees
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UGC Releases List of Research Scholars Selected For Maulana Azad National Fellowship
UGC Releases List of Research Scholars Selected For Maulana Azad National Fellowship
Schools, Colleges In Assam May Open On September 1
Schools, Colleges In Assam May Open On September 1
Assam To Set Up 40-Member Committee To Analyse Centre's New Education Policy
Assam To Set Up 40-Member Committee To Analyse Centre's New Education Policy
UGC Asks For Proposals From University Teachers For Online Courses On SWAYAM
UGC Asks For Proposals From University Teachers For Online Courses On SWAYAM
IPU Admission 2020: Indraprastha University Extends Application Deadline Till August 11
IPU Admission 2020: Indraprastha University Extends Application Deadline Till August 11
.......................... Advertisement ..........................