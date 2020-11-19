  • Home
  • Education
  • High Court Directs Delhi University To Give Course Wise Details Of OBE Results Declaration

High Court Directs Delhi University To Give Course Wise Details Of OBE Results Declaration

DU OBE: The high court was hearing various students’ grievances that the results of their final year exams, which were conducted in August, have not been declared yet and due to which they are unable to join higher studies.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 19, 2020 8:34 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University Starts Undergraduate Classes Today In Virtual Mode
DU PG 1st Merit List 2020 Released At Du.ac.in, Check Here
DU PG Admission 2020 From Today; 10 Points That Candidates Should Know
DU PG Admission 2020: Delhi University Postgraduate Admission Starts Today
DU NCWEB 2020 4th Cut-Off List Out; Admission Closes At Miranda, Hansraj For BA Courses
DU Admission Deferred For Entrance-Based Undergraduate Courses
High Court Directs Delhi University To Give Course Wise Details Of OBE Results Declaration
DU Open Book Exam: High Court Directs DU To Give Course Wise Details Of OBE Results
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the Delhi University to give details of the courses whose results for Open Book Examination (OBE) have been declared and inform it by when the results of the remaining courses will be declared as the exams were conducted way back in August. “Delhi University shall file an affidavit within five days stating which are the courses whose results are declared and which are the courses whose results are not declared. Also mention by when the remaining results would be declared,” Justice Prathiba M Singh said.

The high court was hearing various students’ grievances that the results of their final year exams, which were conducted in August, have not been declared yet and due to which they are unable to join higher studies.

Some of the students also claimed that though they appeared in the exams but the university has marked them absent. The high court asked the varsity to also look into this aspect and file the affidavit before November 25.

It listed the matter for further hearing on November 26, with a direction to professor D S Rawat, Dean of Examination to join the video conferencing proceeding on the next date.

“Now we will have to monitor things again,” the judge said. The high court also noted that the varsity has not filed an affidavit as was directed earlier.

“There is non-compliance by the Delhi University. It is really shocking. It is happening every time,” it said.

A division bench of the high court had earlier directed the university to declare results of all the post-graduate courses by October 31 and to upload the marksheets on its website.

It had also fixed various deadlines for declaration of results of undergraduate courses, between October 20 to 31 with a buffer of maximum of three days from the date fixed.

For BA (prog) courses, the results were to be declared on November 6. Initially, the petition was filed challenging the varsity’s decision to hold online OBE, as per the UGC guidelines, for final year undergraduate courses which were in long form exams.

Click here for more Education News
Education News DU Results DU Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IGNOU Changes Limit On Maximum Period Of Academic Programmes
IGNOU Changes Limit On Maximum Period Of Academic Programmes
Exams Were Held Successfully Despite Opposition: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
Exams Were Held Successfully Despite Opposition: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
Over 150 School Students In Haryana Test Positive For COVID-19
Over 150 School Students In Haryana Test Positive For COVID-19
Delhi University Starts Undergraduate Classes Today In Virtual Mode
Delhi University Starts Undergraduate Classes Today In Virtual Mode
Universities Of Takshashila, Nalanda Can Provide Inspiration To Deal With Today's Challenges: President Kovind
Universities Of Takshashila, Nalanda Can Provide Inspiration To Deal With Today's Challenges: President Kovind
.......................... Advertisement ..........................