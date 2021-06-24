On Wednesday, the Deputy CM said students in degree colleges will be vaccinated in the first or second week of July (representational)

The Karnataka Government has not decided anything yet on reopening schools and colleges, and it will look into the matter after discussion, Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan said.

“At present, schools and colleges are closed. Based on vaccination drive for people above 18 years it will be decided on how to go ahead...However, govt hasn't decided anything on it, we will look into it after discussion,” Mr Ashwathnarayan said, according to ANI.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the government will consider opening higher educational institutions in a phased manner after vaccinating all students and teachers.

"The government is considering opening higher educational institutions in a phased manner after vaccinating students and teachers," the Chief Minister said on tuesday after a meeting with an experts’ committee.

On Wednesday, the Deputy CM said students in degree colleges will be vaccinated in the first or second week of July.

"A committee headed by Dr Devi Prasad Shetty has submitted a report covering all aspects, including the third wave. It has recommended opening degree colleges first. Students will be vaccinated in July, after which the classes will begin," Mr Narayan said.

With Covid cases decreasing, some other states have also geared up for reopening educational institutions. In Telangana, physical classes will resume on July 1.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday directed the state Education Department to see if schools and colleges for students of Classes 10 and 12 can be reopened in villages that have no COVID-19 cases.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr. Randeep Guleria on Wednesday suggested schools should be reopened soon for physical classes.

“I personally feel that we should aggressively work on opening schools because it has really affected the young generation in terms of knowledge and especially the marginalised ones who can't go for online classes, ANI quoted Dr. Guleria as saying.