Here's How Delhi University Plans To Fight A Possible Covid Third Wave

DU enumerates plans to fight third wave of Covid

In order to fight against a possible third wave of Covid, the University of Delhi (DU) in a statement released on June 23 said that it plans to set up Covid-care facilities, oxygen plants and make arrangements for continuous vaccination. The university has also announced plans to have agreements with organisations including pathological laboratories to further strengthen the facilities at three of its health centres.

The university in the statement said colleges like Keshav Mahavidyala, Lakshmibai college and Health Centres of the university have made arrangements for continuous vaccination even for the general public. Vaccination is currently considered one of the most important steps to prevent fatality caused by the third wave, it added.

Regarding the Covid-Care facilities, DU said, Janki Devi Memorial College and Hansraj College have offered their premises to set up Covid care facilities with 100 beds each, adding that one of the campus hostels will be converted to Covid-care centre for an additional 200 beds. These facilities will also have oxygen supplies, an uninterrupted power supply, medicines and facilities for food, the university said. DU will also provide salaries to doctors and nurses as they are “in great demand but short supply”.

The university also plans to set up oxygen plant that can fill about 50-80 medical cylinders per day using the PSA technology.

DU seeks to provide these cylinders, when in need, to every DU member and also to those in the neighbourhood. This step, the DU statement said, will help support other universities and educational institutes in Delhi as well.