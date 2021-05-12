Here’s Class 10 Assessment Criteria Of CBSE, Odisha, Other State Boards

Board Exams 2021: Class 10 evaluation criteria

Several states have cancelled their Class 10 board exams amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its associated aftermath. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and state boards including Odisha, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana have cancelled the board exams of Class 10 taking students’ well-being into account.

While CBSE and other boards including Odisha have released the criteria on the basis of which Class 10 students will be evaluated for their cancelled exams, several others like Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra are yet to announce their assessment criteria.

CBSE Class 10 Assessment

CBSE has announced the assessment criteria for the cancelled Class 10 board exams. As part of the CBSE Class 10 assessment criteria, the students will be evaluated on the basis of marks obtained in the tests and exams held during the academic year at the school level. The students will be assessed out of a maximum of 100 marks for each subject. While 20 marks have to be submitted by the schools as internal assessment as they have been doing, the remaining 80 marks will be based on scores in periodic tests, half-yearly or mid-term exams and pre-board examinations.

Delhi Class 10 Board Exams

The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Tuesday asked the government-run and aided schools to follow CBSE notification for the tabulation of marks for the 2020-21 academic session, during which Class 10 board exams have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CBSE announced alternative evaluation criteria on May 1 for the students of Class 10 and the Delhi government’s directions will be based on the same.

BSE Odisha Class 10 Evaluation Criteria

As per the criteria released by the board, the valuation will be done on the basis of Class 9 and Class 10 marks. The board will also consider the performance of a school in the past four years’ HSC exam. For “regular” and “quasi-regular” students, marks will be given on the basis of their performance in the half-yearly, annual exams of Class 9 and practice tests held in Class 10.

However, for students who have appeared in only one practice test, 70 per cent weightage will be given in the mark secured in Class 9 exams (half-yearly and annual) and for candidates who have not appeared in any practice test in Class 10, a hundred per cent weightage will be given to the marks secured in half-yearly and annual exams.

JKBOSE Class 10

Jammu and Kashmir School Education Board (JKBOSE) has cancelled the remaining JKBOSE Class 10 board exams. The JKBOSE students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment and their performance in the board exams that have already been conducted during the academic year. The students will be evaluated on the basis of the assignments and projects submitted as part of the school’s assessment along with marks obtained in the board exams.

BSEH Haryana Class 10 Board Exams

The Haryana Board will release the BSEH Class 10 results for the cancelled exams on the basis of internal assessments.

Telangana Class 10 Results

The School Education Department, Telangana has announced that all SSC or Class 10 students are to be declared pass on the basis of internal assessment. Class 10 students will be awarded grades after considering their performance in the internal assessment marks for 20 per cent (one formative assessment was conducted instead of two formative assessments due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation) and scale up to 20 per cent of internal marks to 100 per cent marks, an official statement said.