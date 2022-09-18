Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University Begins UG Admission 2022 Through CUET; Details Here

Candidates who have qualified for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 exam are eligible to take admission to the HNGBU UG programmes.

HNBGU UG Admission 2022: Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (HNBGU) has started the admission process for the undergraduate programmes today, September 18, 2022. Candidates interested in enrolling in the UG courses of HNBGU can apply online through the samarth portal - hnbgucuet.samarth.edu.in. The last date to fill and submit the HNBGU application form 2022 is September 26, 2022. Candidates can do the UG programme selection option from tomorrow, September 18.

Candidates who have qualified for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 exam are eligible to take admission to the HNGBU UG programmes. The basic eligibility requirement for UG programme admission at HNGBU is that the candidate must have passed Class 12 with a minimum of 40 to 45 per cent marks (depending on the course) or its equivalent from a recognised board. The academic requirements are relaxed by 5 per cent for the reserved category.

The various UG programmes admission at HNBGU through CUET UG 2022 scores include BSc (Hons) Forestry, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Mathematics Group, BSc Life Science Group, BPharma Pharmaceutical Science, BCom Commerce, BSc Naturopathy and Yoga, BTech Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), BTech Electronic and Communication Engineering (ECE), B. Tech Electrical and Instrumentation Engineering (EIE), BTech Mechanical Engineering (ME), BA (Hons) Journalism and Mass Communication, BTech Information Technology (IT), BA Arts, Language, Social Sciences and Humanities and BHM Hotel Management.

The University Grants Commission's (UGC) guidelines, taking into consideration the CUET provisions, would be followed in the preparation of the merit list for UG admissions.

HNBGU UG Admission 2022: Steps To Apply