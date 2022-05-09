  • Home
HECI To Ensure Job Creation, Strong Footing In Indian Knowledge System And Language: Dharmendra Pradhan

"It should ensure global academic standards and provide more academic autonomy to the higher education institutions," Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said

Updated: May 9, 2022 9:13 pm IST

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the meeting on formulation of HECI
Image credit: twitter.com/dpradhanbjp
New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday, May 9 chaired a high level meeting on formulation of Higher Education Commission of India (HECI). During the meeting, Pradhan said that HECI should ensure employability, job creation and global outlook. "It should ensure global academic standards and provide more academic autonomy to the higher education institutions," he added.

According to the minister, the important recommendation of NEP-2020 will be one of the many steps in the direction of decolonisation of education system of the country. It was proposed that HECI can be an overarching umbrella for guidance of all the higher education institutions of the country, the release read.

