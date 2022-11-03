  • Home
  Heavy Rains: Puducherry Schools To Remain Closed On November 4-5

The government and private schools in Puducherry and Karaikal will remain closed for two days, November 4 and November 5 due to heavy rain alerts in both regions.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 3, 2022 11:46 pm IST | Source: ANI

New Delhi:

The government and private schools in Puducherry and Karaikal will remain closed for two days, November 4 and November 5 due to heavy rain alerts in both regions. The announcement has been made by the Puducherry Education Minister, A Namassivayam.

Heavy rains lashed Puducherry on Thursday inundating many areas and almost all major roads and affecting vehicular movement. "Due to a heavy rain alert issued for the 4th and 5th November, government and private schools in Puducherry and Karaikal closed for those two days, says A Namassivayam, Puducherry Education Minister," ANI quoted in a tweet.

Earlier on November 2, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai stated that most areas in Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive moderate rainfall for the next three days. The Directorate of School Education, Puducherry, has also declared holiday for all government and privately managed schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

