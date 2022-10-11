Heavy Rains: Schools To Remain Closed In Lucknow, Several Other Uttar Pradesh Districts Today

  • Home
UP Rains: Several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including state capital Lucknow, have ordered the closure of all schools and higher educational institutions today in view of incessant rain.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 11, 2022 8:07 am IST | Source: PTI

Lucknow:

Several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including state capital Lucknow, declared holiday for all schools and higher educational institutions on Tuesday in view of incessant rain. A statement issued by District Magistrate of Lucknow Suryapal Gangwar said that schools will remain closed on Tuesday.

A state government official said higher education institutions will also remain closed on Tuesday in the districts where the authorities have declared a holiday in view of rain.

Earlier on Sunday, the district authorities in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri and Firozabad had ordered closure of schools on Monday. Several parts of Uttar Pradesh continued to receive heavy rains on Monday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Uttar Pradesh Schools Rainfall
