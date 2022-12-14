Heavy Rains Hit Normal Life In Nilgiris District, Holiday For Schools, Colleges

Holiday for schools in Nilgiri district.

Heavy rains since Tuesday night threw normal life out of gear in the high-range Nilgiris district while rail services were hit as boulders and trees fell on the track. The district administration declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Wednesday as a result of the heavy rainfall. Also, services on the Nilgiris Mountain Railway (NMR) have been cancelled for two days from December 15 in view of boulders and trees falling across the track, a railway press release said.

Heavy rains in the Nilgiris on Tuesday night have caused landslides at many locations. Portions of the NMR track between Kallar–Coonoor were covered by mud and boulders. Mettupalayam–Udhagamandalam (train no 06136) and Udhagamandalam-Mettupalayam (train no 06137) have been cancelled on December 15 and 16. However, NMR train services between Coonoor–Udagamandalam will be operated as scheduled.

Also Read || Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools Closed Today In Some Districts

Works to repair the damaged railway track are progressing despite the hostile weather and adverse conditions, the release said. Five houses crumbled in a habitat near Coonoor and a few vehicles parked on the roadside, including three autorickshaws were washed away in the rainwater on TTK Road, sources said. Vehicular traffic was paralysed due to a big crater being formed on Ooty-Coonoor road and more than 10 trees falling on Ooty-Kotagiri and Ooty-Gudalur highways, the sources added.

Workers from the revenue department and other departments, with the help of public were removing the trees to clear the roads. Residents in these tourist town, Coonoor and Kotagiri remained indoors due to the continuous rains and cold. Official sources said 303 mm of rainfall was recorded till 11 am on Wednesday. Considering the situation, the administration advised those living on the banks of waterbodies not to venture out and move to safer places.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)