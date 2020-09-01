  • Home
  • Education
  • Heavy Rain, Lack Of Transport Hassle JEE Main Candidates In West Bengal

Heavy Rain, Lack Of Transport Hassle JEE Main Candidates In West Bengal

JEE Main 2020: Candidates appearing for JEE Main examination in West Bengal had a difficult time reaching their test centres on Tuesday morning owing to heavy rain and lack of transport.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 1, 2020 3:15 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Live
JEE Main Live Updates: Exam Analysis, Students Reactions After First Shift
JEE Mains Exam Held Amid Stringent Precautions Across The Country
JEE Main 2020: Five Rules Candidates Must Follow During Exam
JEE Main 2020: Students From Flood-Affected Areas To Get Another Chance
JEE Main 2020: Drop Boxes At Exam Halls To Collect Admit Cards, Papers
JEE Main Second Shift Begins At 3 pm: Seating Area To Be Sanitized Properly Before Test Starts
Heavy Rain, Lack Of Transport Hassle JEE Main Candidates In West Bengal
Heavy Rain, Lack Of Transport Hassle JEE Main Candidates In Kolkata
New Delhi:

Candidates appearing for JEE Main examination in West Bengal had a difficult time reaching their test centres on Tuesday morning owing to heavy rain and lack of transport. The government had asked all state transport utilities to commence bus services from 5 am in view of the exam, but several candidates in North 24 Parganas, Berhampur, Malda and Siliguri claimed that they had to wait for hours, braving downpour, to get a bus to reach their test centres. Suspension of local train services due to the COVID-19 pandemic added to the woes of the candidates.

"I had to hire a cab to reach the centre at TCS Gitobitan in Salt Lake from Khardah (North 24 Parganas) as no direct bus was available. It would have been easier if the trains plied," Subham Das, one of the candidates, said. Adequate safety measures have been taken to ensure the safety of the students, a spokesperson at TCS Gitobitan said.

"Candidates were allowed inside after thermal screening. Not more than 12 were accommodated in a room. The entire campus has been sanitised for the purpose," he said. Several kilometres away, at DPS Ruby Park in south Kolkata, another centre earmarked for JEE (Main) exam, the drill was more or less the same, with students maintaining social distancing norms while entering the hall.

The Bengal government had earlier opposed the Centre's decision to conduct JEE Main and NEET exams, contending that students would be exposed to health hazards amid the pandemic.

However, state education minister Partha Chatterjee had on Monday said that he would no longer comment on the matter as the Centre has entrusted the NTA to take necessary measures for the safety of the students. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), for admission to medical and dental colleges, is scheduled to be held later this month.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main 2020 JEE Main Exam JEE Main Dates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Live Updates: Exam Analysis, Students Reactions After First Shift
Live | JEE Main Live Updates: Exam Analysis, Students Reactions After First Shift
DU Exams: High Court Directs Railways To Assist Students With Disabilities To Travel To Delhi
DU Exams: High Court Directs Railways To Assist Students With Disabilities To Travel To Delhi
NEP 2020: Education Minister Postpones Campaign On New Education Policy
NEP 2020: Education Minister Postpones Campaign On New Education Policy
JEE Mains Exam Held Amid Stringent Precautions Across The Country
JEE Mains Exam Held Amid Stringent Precautions Across The Country
JEE Main 2020: Five Rules Candidates Must Follow During Exam
JEE Main 2020: Five Rules Candidates Must Follow During Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................