  • Home
  • Education
  • Heatwave: Punjab Government Declares Summer Vacation In All Schools From May 14

Heatwave: Punjab Government Declares Summer Vacation In All Schools From May 14

In a tweet in Punjabi, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that considering the sudden intense heatwave and suggestions of thousands of parents and teachers, it has been decided to declare summer vacation in all schools of Punjab from May 14

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 30, 2022 8:16 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Why The Long Summer Vacation In Schools In West Bengal: Subhas Sarkar
63 Per Cent Parents Say Schools Should Offer Online Classes If District Covid TPR Crosses 5 Per Cent: Survey
Hybrid Learning In Schools Can Significantly Reduce COVID-19 Spread: Study
West Bengal: Teachers’ Association Urges Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee To Reconsider Summer Vacation Decision
Education Minister To Launch Mandate Document Of National Curriculum Framework Tomorrow
KVS Admission 2022-23: Kendriya Vidyalaya Shares Revised Schedule For Class 1; Check Important Details
Heatwave: Punjab Government Declares Summer Vacation In All Schools From May 14
Punjab schools to observe summer vacation from May 14
Image credit: shutterstock.com
Chandigarh:

The Punjab government has declared summer vacation in all schools from May 14 in view of the severe heatwave scorching the state. For the past several days, maximum temperatures have been hovering a few notches above the normal limits in Punjab and some of its neighbouring states, including Haryana.

In a tweet in Punjabi, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that considering the sudden intense heatwave and suggestions of thousands of parents and teachers, it has been decided to declare summer vacation in all schools of Punjab from May 14. On Friday, Bhatinda recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius and Patiala a high of 43.4 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Amritsar was 42.3 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 43.2 degrees Celsius and Jalandhar 42.7 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Punjab Schools heatwave

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Why The Long Summer Vacation In Schools In West Bengal: Subhas Sarkar
Why The Long Summer Vacation In Schools In West Bengal: Subhas Sarkar
MP Board 2022: MPBSE Result Declared On Mpresults.nic.in; Girls Shine In Both 10th, 12th, Meet Toppers
MP Board 2022: MPBSE Result Declared On Mpresults.nic.in; Girls Shine In Both 10th, 12th, Meet Toppers
Supreme Court Rescues MBBS Students Hit By Ukraine Crisis, Pandemic, Asks NMC To Frame Scheme
Supreme Court Rescues MBBS Students Hit By Ukraine Crisis, Pandemic, Asks NMC To Frame Scheme
63 Per Cent Parents Say Schools Should Offer Online Classes If District Covid TPR Crosses 5 Per Cent: Survey
63 Per Cent Parents Say Schools Should Offer Online Classes If District Covid TPR Crosses 5 Per Cent: Survey
IISER Admission 2022: Registration Process Postponed, Check New Date, Eligibility
IISER Admission 2022: Registration Process Postponed, Check New Date, Eligibility
.......................... Advertisement ..........................