No University, Entrance Exams In COVID-19 Containment Zones: Health Ministry Revises SOP On Exams

Universities are not allowed to conduct exams in centres inside COVID-19 containment zones, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. The ministry has also asked universities not to allow students and staff from containment zones to participate in the examinations. “Such examinees shall be given an opportunity to undertake the examination through other means or the universities, educational institutions, agency may consider appropriate measures in this regard,” MoHFW said in the revised SOP on examination released on September 10. The Health Ministry had issued ‘standard operating procedures’ for exams first on September 2.

The ministry has also asked universities, institutions and exam conducting agencies to plan examination schedules in a “staggered manner” to avoid overcrowding at the exam venue. “Keeping in view the physical distancing norms, institutions should have adequate room capacity to ensure proper sitting arrangements for examination,” an official statement said.

Use of face cover or masks, physical distancing of at least 6 feet are to be mandatorily followed, the ministry said. It has also asked universities to arrange sanitizers, soaps, masks, etc at the examination centres.

Self-declaration And Transportation Arrangements

Students and examination staff must submit their health status through a self-declaration form, which will be published along with the admit cards. “Students should also be given prior information on what they should carry…” an official statement said.

If any institute arranges transportation for candidates, vehicles should be sanitised properly, the ministry said.

Isolation Room, Special Protection For High-Risk Individuals

“The examination centre should have a designated isolation room for isolating any person who is found symptomatic at the time of screening or during examination...a clear policy on allowing or disallowing symptomatic candidates...shall be delineated by the examination conducting authorities in advance.

Individuals with high risks -- old employees, pregnant employees, and employees with underlying medical conditions -- should not be deployed in examination or invigilation, the ministry said.