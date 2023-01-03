Health Ministry Proposes To Set Up New Board Under NMC In Lieu Of NBEMS

This decision comes under the draft amendment in NMC Act 2019.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a notice proposing to replace the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) with the ‘Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences’ (BEMS) under the National Medical Commission (NMC). As per the draft amendment, the new board will be in charge of conducting the National Exit Test (NeXT).

Moreover, it has also been decided to incorporate a provision in the Parent Act that jurisdiction in the cases filed by Medical colleges and institutions in matters related to NMC will be Delhi High Court only.

Additionally, it has also been suggested to provide provision for patients, their relatives or complainant to prefer an appeal to the Ethics and Medical Registration Board or NMC against the decision of the State Medical Council in complaints related to medical negligence or professional misconduct.

Additionally, it has also been suggested to provide provision for patients, their relatives or complainant to prefer an appeal to the Ethics and Medical Registration Board or NMC against the decision of the State Medical Council in complaints related to medical negligence or professional misconduct.

Inviting suggestions and comments from the public and stakeholders, the notice further added, "It has been decided to solicit suggestions/comments/objections from the public/stakeholders with regard to the said draft Amendment Bill. The suggestions/comments/objections may be forwarded within 30 days from the date of issue of this Notice by email to sunilk.guotaS5@nic.in or by post to Under Secretary (Medical Education Policy Section). Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Room No. 514, A Wing, Nirman Bhawan, New Delhi 110011. The suggestions/comments/objections received on the above email/address within the period of 30 days from the date of issue the Notice, shall be taken into consideration for finalisation ion of the notification."

Currently, there are four autonomous boards under NMC which include Under-Graduate Medical Education Board, the Post-Graduate Medical Education Board, Medical Assessment and Rating Board and the Ethics and Medical Registration Board. And now the Health Ministry has proposed to replace NBEMS with BEMS as the fifth autonomous board.