Health Minister Inaugurates Awareness Event For Scheme Promoting Innovation At IIT Delhi

Awareness event launched for new scheme promoting innovations at IIT Delhi

Union Science And Technology Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has inaugurated a awareness event for a new scheme promoting innovations at Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT) Delhi. It is aimed at supporting innovators through direct bank transfer. The scheme has been named as Alignment and Awareness Event for Publicity of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research - Promoting Innovations in Individuals, Startups and MSMEs (DSIR-PRISM).

Union Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre was the Guest of Honour.

The scheme has been launched for core technology areas such as affordable healthcare, water, sewage management, green technology, clean energy, industrially utilizable smart materials and waste to wealth.

The intellectual property of the product will belong to the innovator. The grant will be given in two phases: Phase I and Phase II, catering to both the initial innovation stage and the advanced enterprise setup phase through DSIR outreach-cum-cluster innovation centres available throughout India. The grant amount in Phase I is around Rs 2 Lakhs to Rs 20 Lakhs and in Phase II maximum of Rs 50 Lakhs.

Mr Vardhan explained about the initiative as he said, “PRISM scheme of the DSIR has been instrumental in supporting individual innovators enabling inclusive development of India.The innovation movement by DSIR-PRISM making synergy with three National Initiatives like Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, Smart India Hackathon and Rural Technology Action Group (RuTAG) is unique”.

“It has been noticed that many innovators have graduated as successful entrepreneurs through this scheme and many of them have made extreme socio-economic or techno commercial impact. I am hopeful the concept of alignment of PRISM with three major national initiatives will give a concrete direction for DSIR-PRISM to make way-forward towards Unnat Bharat and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat”, he added.

Mr Dhotre said, “For our innovators, 1.3 billion people is a big market enough to work for. Start-Up Incubation Centres and Tech Parks should be a part of every institution's ecosystem. Just like placement officers, we must have startup and entrepreneur officers in every institution to guide and mentor our students”.

Around 35,00 institutions and 50,000 innovators, technocrats attended the event through online mode.