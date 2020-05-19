  • Home
  • Health Minister To HRD Ministry: CBSE Exam Centres Should Follow Hygiene Protocol, Be Clean, Safe

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had released the date sheet for CBSE board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 on May 18.

Education | Edited by Shruti Patwal | Updated: May 19, 2020 1:48 pm IST | Source: Careers360

CBSE board examinations for Classes 10 and 12
Image credit: Shuttertsock image for representation purpose
New Delhi:

The Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has advised the Ministry of Human Resource Development to make comprehensive arrangements at the exam centres to ensure proper cleanliness and hygiene protocol “so that the [corona] virus does not spread in any way”.

On May 18, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the dates for the pending board exams for Class 10 and Class 12. The CBSE 2020 board exams had been disrupted mid-way due to the coronavirus outbreak and the following lockdown.

On May 18, the Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ released the date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for the remaining papers on social media.

The remaining CBSE examinations are scheduled to be held from July 1 to 15.

Mr. Vardhan also added, “I convey my best wishes to all the candidates appearing for the exam. I wish you all a bright future.”

HRD Minister’s Response

Responding to Dr. Vardhan’s concerns, the HRD Minister tweeted from his Twitter handle and said: “We have issued guidelines to the CBSE in this direction, as requested by the health minister.” He added, “The guidelines issued by the Health Ministry will be followed at every cost.”

CBSE Guidelines On Exam Day

The CBSE has not released separate guidelines that would be followed at the exam centres, but the date sheet included certain instructions to be followed by students while appearing for the exam. These instructions included students carrying their own sanitisers, covering their nose and mouth with a mask and following social distance norms. As per the instructions issued with the date sheet, the board has also advised the parents to ensure that their ward is not sick and to guide their ward about precautions to be taken to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

