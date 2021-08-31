Health, Education Departments To Jointly Prepare Roadmap To Vaccinate Teachers At District Level

Roadmap to vaccinate teachers at the district level

In a virtual meeting held today on National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Guidelines on School Safety, Anita Karwal Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL) has advised the health and education secretaries of the states and union territories to jointly develop a road map at the district level to vaccinate all the teaching and non-teaching staff.

During the virtual meeting, Ms Karwal has advised all the states and UTs to get the first dose of Covid vaccination completed for all the teaching and non-teaching staff during the month of September 2021. For those teaching and non-teaching staff who have already received their first doses, the Secretary of DoSEL said, should be followed up rigorously for the second dose of Covid vaccination.

A Ministry of Education statement issued in this regard also said that DoSEL is also obtaining the information on vaccination of teachers on weekly basis from the states and UTs through a tracker.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earlier had announced that more than two crore additional COVID-19 vaccine doses are being made available to states this month and they have been asked to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before Teachers' Day on September 5. With an improvement in the Covid situation in the country, several states have begun reopening schools now even as concerns have been expressed over the staff and teachers not being completely vaccinated. States including Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh had taken initiatives to vaccinate teachers and eligible students on a priority basis to facilitate the reopening of educational institutions.