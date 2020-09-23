Image credit: Shutterstock HCU Entrance Exam 2020 Starts Tomorrow

HCU Entrance Exam 2020: The University of Hyderabad will hold entrance examinations (UoHEE 2020) for admission to postgraduate and research programmes from September 24 to 26, 2020. Over 62,000 candidates will appear for the entrance exam, Vice-Chancellor professor Appa Rao Podile previously said. The hall ticket for the entrance exam has been released on the official website, uohyd.ac.in. Candidates can download the admit card using their application number, date of birth, phone number and email ID.

The entrance exam will be conducted online. Candidates can also download previous years’ question papers to understand the pattern of the test.

Hyderabad University entrance exam is being conducted amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates, who will appear in the admission test must follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card. On the exam day, all candidates must wear mask and hand gloves and keep safe distance from each other.

Candidates must bring a printed copy of the hall ticket to the examination hall. Candidates are also advised to bring their personal hand sanitizer bottle.

The admission process and start of classes for the new students will be completed by the first week of November, Hyderabad University previously said.

The entrance exam will be conducted in 40 centres across India.