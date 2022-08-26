HCL TechBee Programme: An Initiative To Enhance Skills In Class 12 Pass Students

HCL Introduces TechBee Programme

HCL TechBee programme is organised by Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL) Technologies every year for Class 12 students passing with Mathematics as a compulsory subject. This programme is also campaigned by the central government and various state governments. This programme aids students to pursue higher education in universities and higher educational institutions (HEIs) in India along with attaining financial assistance at an early age. Subbaraman Balasubramanyan, Vice President, HCL Technologies, told Careers 360, that this programme was conceptualised in 2017 by HCL Technologies.

In HCL TechBee programme, students are trained for a year in two parts - Technology and Learning process. Mr Balasubramanyan told that the HCL TechBee programme offers focused learning and there is a need for general learning also. So for this, we have tied up educational institutions like BITS Pilani, SASTRA University and Amity University to create a higher learning path for the students, the Vice President added.

In a reply of shortlisting the students for the programme Mr Balasubramanyan said, "people who fulfil the programme eligibility criteria can only apply for the HCL TechBee programme. Admission to the programme is given on the basis of how students perform in the online test and the learnability assessment. The online test is known as HCL Common Aptitude Test (HCL CAT). The HCL CAT exam can either be taken at home or by visiting the examination centre.”

In HCL CAT examination students are evaluated on the basis of online test and interview. The online exam includes subjects based on Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, Language, Writing Ability. For more detailed information on the eligibility criteria and programme specification students can visit the HCL TechBee official website - www.hcltechbee.com.

Replying on the question of choice of skills or acquiring the kind of skills by students, Mr Balasubramanyan told that there are a combination of multiple parameters that work together like from the time a student joins the programme to how the programme is progressing like - the aptitude of the student, where they best fit.

When asked about students who are not domiciled in the cities where HCL TechBee programme is offered, Mr Balasubramanyan said: "Students who are not domiciled in cities where we currently have our offices. Then they will have to relocate to where the offices are because many jobs require them to be physically present in the office."

“This is a sponsored article and NDTV is not responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever to at all that is stated in the sponsored article and/or also with regard to the views, claims, specifications of the advertised product provided by Careers360. It is solely the responsibility of the reader to verify and confirm anything stated/ featured in the sponsored article before attaching any credibility to it.”