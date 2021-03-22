Madras High Court Upholds Tamil Nadu Government's "All Pass" Order

High Court upholds Tamil Nadu government's 'all pass' order

The Madras High Court on Monday upheld the Tamil Nadu government's "all pass" order for students of Classes 9, 10 and 11 without conducting the final examinations.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy upheld the go passed by the Education department on February 25 this year, while disposing of a public interest writ petition from an association of teachers.

The schools can hold aptitude tests before admitting the students in relevant streams in Class 11, the judges added and directed the department to issue necessary guidelines in this regard.

Earlier, Chief Minister K Palaniswami had announced in the assembly that these students will not have to take the exams, as he declared them "all pass" this academic year in view of the coronavirus pandemic.