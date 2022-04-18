HC Stays Madras University Order Demanding Affiliation Fee

  • Home
Petitioners contended that the university has arbitrarily fixed the fee without considering any of the parameters to be followed in such cases

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 18, 2022 10:22 pm IST
University of Madras
Image credit: unom.ac.in
Chennai:

The Madras High Court on Monday stayed the operation of the notices of the University of Madras, which demanded payment of continuation of affiliation fee in respect of the courses offered by the autonomous colleges in Chennai. Justice Anita Sumanth granted the injunction while admitting a batch of writ petitions from Loyola College, Madras Christian College, Women's Christian College, New College and Stella Maris College, challenging the notices issued in March this year.

Petitioners contended that the university has arbitrarily fixed the fee without considering any of the parameters to be followed in such cases. It suffered from non-application of mind. If the University collected the bulk and hefty fee, it would result in heavy revenue loss and financial deficit and would cripple the functioning of the colleges.

Hence, it should be quashed in the interest of the educational institutions as well as the students. Moreover, it would affect the fundamental right of the petitioners to establish and run educational institutions under Article 30(1) of the Constitution, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

