  • Home
  • Education
  • High Court Seeks Stand Of Delhi Government, Centre On Waiving School Fees Of Minors Who Lost Father To Covid

High Court Seeks Stand Of Delhi Government, Centre On Waiving School Fees Of Minors Who Lost Father To Covid

The petitioners, who were studying in Class 7 and Class 2 at the time of filing of the petition last year, have claimed before the court that their 41-year-old father died in the second wave of the pandemic due to lack of oxygen supply to the Jaipur Golden Hospital here.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 9, 2022 10:05 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Madrasas In Assam Asked To Provide Information On Location, Teachers To Government By December 1
Around 14,000 Dropouts Re-join Schools In Jammu And Kashmir: Officials
Primary Schools To Reopen In Delhi From Today
Education Ministry Calls For Participation In Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Quiz
Delhi Pollution: Primary Schools To Reopen Tomorrow As Air Quality Index Improves
Madrassa Students To Be Taught Science, Mathematics To Make Them Officers: UP Minister
High Court Seeks Stand Of Delhi Government, Centre On Waiving School Fees Of Minors Who Lost Father To Covid
Delhi High Court has asked Centre, Delhi government to state their stand on a plea by children who lost their father to Covid
New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre and the Delhi government to state their stand on a plea by two minor siblings, who lost their father to COVID-19, seeking waiver of their private school's fees till they reach Class 12. Justice Yashwant Varma noted that at present, circulars issued by authorities do not deal with the petitioner's grievances and asked the Centre, the Delhi government as well as the lieutenant governor to file their response within four weeks.

The petitioners, who were studying in Class 7 and Class 2 at the time of filing of the petition last year, have claimed before the court that their 41-year-old father died in the second wave of the pandemic due to lack of oxygen supply to the Jaipur Golden Hospital here.

"Having heard learned counsel for the petitioners at some length, it appears that one of the reliefs which is claimed is for the waiver of fees of children who may have lost their parents due to COVID-19 till they reach class 12," said the court in a recent order.

"Let learned counsels representing respondent numbers 1 (Centre), 2 (Delhi government) and 5 (Delhi lieutenant governor) file their replies within a period of four weeks from today," it ordered. Besides seeking directions to ensure that no prejudice is caused to the minors' education on account of non-payment of fees, lawyer Bharat Malhotra, representing the petitioners, also sought implementation of government schemes for compensation to families and children who have lost their sole bread earner to COVID-19.

The Delhi government, in its counter affidavit, in the matter earlier had said it was implementing the 'Mukhyarnantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana' pursuant to which monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 was being provided to families who have lost an earning member and Rs 50,000 as ex-gratia to families who have lost any member to the coronavirus.

The minors' father, who was infected with COVID-19, was admitted to the hospital on April 18 last year and was put on oxygen support. He died on April 24 last year due to lack of oxygen supply as he was provided very minimal support of oxygen due to shortage and this lead to his death, the plea has claimed. The matter would be heard next on March 21.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
delhi government Delhi High Court
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JMI Team ‘Project Shrimati’ Wins 2022 Enactus Global Race For Climate Action Impact USA
JMI Team ‘Project Shrimati’ Wins 2022 Enactus Global Race For Climate Action Impact USA
Madrasas In Assam Asked To Provide Information On Location, Teachers To Government By December 1
Madrasas In Assam Asked To Provide Information On Location, Teachers To Government By December 1
Allahabad University Admission 2022: Online Counselling For BA Programmes Starts On November 11
Allahabad University Admission 2022: Online Counselling For BA Programmes Starts On November 11
PM Modi Enthusiastic About Kashi Tamil Sangamam; Says It Will Celebrate Tamil Language, Culture
PM Modi Enthusiastic About Kashi Tamil Sangamam; Says It Will Celebrate Tamil Language, Culture
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round-1 Seat Allotment Result Out; Download Allotment Letter By November 11
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round-1 Seat Allotment Result Out; Download Allotment Letter By November 11
.......................... Advertisement ..........................