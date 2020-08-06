  • Home
  • Education
  • Madras High Court Asks State To Distribute Eggs, Sanitary Napkins To Students Till Schools Reopen

Madras High Court Asks State To Distribute Eggs, Sanitary Napkins To Students Till Schools Reopen

Passing orders on a petition seeking to ensure supply of nutritious food during the lockdown, a bench of Justices M M Sundresh and R Hemalatha said girl students should get sanitary napkins till reopening of schools.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 6, 2020 1:04 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Private Schools Can Collect Tuition Fees, Says Gujarat High Court
Delhi High Court Directs DU To Provide Scribes To Visually Impaired Students For Online Exams
Punjab To Give 1.78 Lakh Smartphones To Class 12 Students By November
Unlock 3: Assam Frames Guidelines For Reopening Schools, Seeks Suggestions From Stakeholders
CIPET JEE 2020 Exam To Be Conducted Today, Check Details
Tripura Declares Free Online Admission In 22 Government Degree Colleges
Madras High Court Asks State To Distribute Eggs, Sanitary Napkins To Students Till Schools Reopen
Tamil Nadu government asked to supply eggs to children enrolled under the noon meal scheme.
New Delhi:

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to supply eggs to children enrolled under the noon meal scheme along with dry rations from their schools till the COVID-19 lockdown is in force.

Passing orders on a petition seeking to ensure supply of nutritious food during the lockdown, a bench of Justices M M Sundresh and R Hemalatha said girl students should get sanitary napkins till reopening of schools.

Once schools are reopened, cooked food can be provided to students, as usual, it noted. Petitioner R Sudha, an advocate, had submitted that the students were missing out on eggs which used to be given as part of the noon meal and also wanted napkins to be supplied to the girl students during the lockdown.

The court had on Monday pulled up the state after it submitted that eggs cannot be distributed to children as it would affect social distancing norms.

Click here for more Education News
madras high court Tamil Nadu student
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Mumbai University Admission 2020: Colleges Begin Releasing Cut Off For Admission To UG Courses
Mumbai University Admission 2020: Colleges Begin Releasing Cut Off For Admission To UG Courses
All You Need To Know: IIMC Begins Online Application Process For Journalism Courses
All You Need To Know: IIMC Begins Online Application Process For Journalism Courses
CSEET 2020 Date: ICSI To Conduct CS Executive Entrance Test From Home On August 29
CSEET 2020 Date: ICSI To Conduct CS Executive Entrance Test From Home On August 29
Haryana Board To Hold 8th Board Exam in 2021 After 11 Years
Haryana Board To Hold 8th Board Exam in 2021 After 11 Years
Banaras Hindu University To Conduct Assignment-Based Exam For Final Year Students
Banaras Hindu University To Conduct Assignment-Based Exam For Final Year Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................