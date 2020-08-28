Image credit: Shutterstock BSEH Result 2020: Haryana Board 10th, 12th Certificates On This Date

The Board of Secondary Education Haryana, or BSEH will distribute the certificates of HBSE 10th result 2020 and HBSE 12th result 2020 on September 1 and September 2, 2020. “The certificates of HBSE 10th and HBSE 12th examination, compartment and migration certificates will be sent to district education officers on September 1,” an official statement said.

School principals will be able to collect HBSE 10th and 12th certificates from the office of district education officers on September 1 (11 am-5 pm) and September 2 (9 am-4 pm), the board said.

The board further said that if principals can not collect the certificates by themselves, teachers on behalf of the principals will be able to collect the certificates by showing the authorization letter.





After September 2, certificates can be collected from the office of HBSE, the board said.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the certificates will be distributed following government directives, HBSE said in a statement.

HBSE 10th and 12th results were declared in July. In HBSE 10th result 2020, 64.59% students qualified for higher education. HBSE 12th result 2020 for Science, Arts and Commerce streams were announced on July 22.