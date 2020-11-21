HBSE Declares Classes 10, 12 Compartment Result At Bseh.org.in

The Haryana Board of School Education has declared the results of Secondary and Senior Secondary (Class 10 and Class 12) compartment examination on Friday, November 20. Students now can check their score on the official website bseh.org.in.

The compartment examination was scheduled to be conducted in the month of July, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the conduct of compartment examination was delayed. Later, the exams were held on October 26 and 27, 2020.

HBSE Compartment Result: How to download

Go to official website bseh.org.in. Click on the link ‘Secondary/Sr. Secondary Examination Oct 2020’. Enter your Roll Number and submit HBSE result will be displayed on the screen. Download the HBSE compartment result and take a print out for future reference

Board of School Education, Haryana has begun the HBSE 10th and 12th compartment registration process from August 4, 2020, and it continued til August 13, 2020.