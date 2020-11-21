  • Home
  • Education
  • HBSE Declares Classes 10, 12 Compartment Result At Bseh.org.in

HBSE Declares Classes 10, 12 Compartment Result At Bseh.org.in

The Haryana Board of School Education has declared the results of Secondary and Senior Secondary (Class 10 and Class 12) compartment examination on Friday, November 20. Students now can check their score on the official website bseh.org.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Nov 21, 2020 9:46 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Schools In Pune Set To Reopen From November 23
Indian-Origin Students Win Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2020
NHAI Collaborates With IITs, Other Engineering Institutes For Adoption Of NH Stretches
CBSE Board Exams To Happen For Sure, Schedule Soon: Officials
Riot-Hit Northeast Delhi Students To Get Three Months More To Submit Documents
BHU FMS 2021: Know About Eligibility And Registration Process
HBSE Declares Classes 10, 12 Compartment Result At Bseh.org.in
HBSE Declares Classes 10, 12 Compartment Result At Bseh.org.in
New Delhi:

The Haryana Board of School Education has declared the results of Secondary and Senior Secondary (Class 10 and Class 12) compartment examination on Friday, November 20. Students now can check their score on the official website bseh.org.in.

The compartment examination was scheduled to be conducted in the month of July, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the conduct of compartment examination was delayed. Later, the exams were held on October 26 and 27, 2020.

HBSE Compartment Result: How to download

  1. Go to official website bseh.org.in.
  2. Click on the link ‘Secondary/Sr. Secondary Examination Oct 2020’.
  3. Enter your Roll Number and submit
  4. HBSE result will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the HBSE compartment result and take a print out for future reference

Board of School Education, Haryana has begun the HBSE 10th and 12th compartment registration process from August 4, 2020, and it continued til August 13, 2020.

Click here for more Education News
Haryana Board of School Education
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
BHU Set To Reopen From November 23
BHU Set To Reopen From November 23
Schools In Pune Set To Reopen From November 23
Schools In Pune Set To Reopen From November 23
Indian-Origin Students Win Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2020
Indian-Origin Students Win Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2020
ICAI CA 2020 November Exam Begins Today; All You Need To Know
ICAI CA 2020 November Exam Begins Today; All You Need To Know
ICAI CA Exams From Tomorrow; Admit Cards Can Be Used As e-Passes In Gujarat
ICAI CA Exams From Tomorrow; Admit Cards Can Be Used As e-Passes In Gujarat
.......................... Advertisement ..........................